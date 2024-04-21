Nissan, Panasonic Launch Information-Sharing Service Between Cars, Home Appliances; Aims to Increase Peace of Mind
1:00 JST, April 21, 2024
Nissan Motor Co. and Panasonic Corp. launched a service on Friday in which information such as the charging status and location of private cars is sent to home appliances, using the internet of things (IoT), which connects various devices online.
The companies aim to deepen the linkage between cars and home appliances to enhance the convenience for both companies’ products.
With the service, relevant information will be displayed on TV screens or provided in audio through home appliances such as a light fixture when an electric vehicle has finished charging or seems at risk of theft, among other situations.
The new system will allow family members to share a wider range of information, compared to previous cases where such information was mainly sent to a registered smartphone.
Nissan cars and Panasonic home appliances, both compatible with the new service, are required for its use.
Some predict that 85% of vehicles sold in the world will be “connected cars,” or those connected to the internet, by 2035. Nissan hopes to differentiate itself from the competition by expanding services that utilize home appliances.
