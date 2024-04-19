Mazda unveils new CX-80 SUV, Reservations to Begin in May for Germany; Date for Japan TBA
13:32 JST, April 19, 2024
Mazda Motor Corp. on Thursday unveiled the three-row CX-80 sport utility vehicle to be launched in Europe in autumn and in Japan by the end of this year.
The price and model of the carmaker’s flagship model SUV will vary by region.
Reservations for the car will begin in May with a starting price of €55,350 (around ¥9.1 million) in Germany. Mazda has not announced yet the price or presale date in Japan.
The CX-80 is about 5 meters long and comes in several types, such as one with a split second row for easy access to rear seats, and a three-seater.
