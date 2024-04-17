Home>Business>Companies

Toyota Recalls Prius Cars, Halts Orders Due to Door Handle Fault

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Motor Corp. head office

Reuters

16:14 JST, April 17, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor has suspended taking orders for its Prius model cars to address a product recall due to faults found on rear door handle parts, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Toyota is recalling 135,305 Prius vehicles in Japan manufactured between Nov. 24, 2022 and April 3, 2024, Japan’s transport ministry said earlier.

Toyota’s recent suspension of a production line at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan was because of quality checks for Prius cars, the spokesperson added.

