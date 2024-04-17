Toyota Recalls Prius Cars, Halts Orders Due to Door Handle Fault
16:14 JST, April 17, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor has suspended taking orders for its Prius model cars to address a product recall due to faults found on rear door handle parts, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Toyota is recalling 135,305 Prius vehicles in Japan manufactured between Nov. 24, 2022 and April 3, 2024, Japan’s transport ministry said earlier.
Toyota’s recent suspension of a production line at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan was because of quality checks for Prius cars, the spokesperson added.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
-
Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
-
Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Ride-Sharing Services Start in Tokyo; Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Others To Follow Suit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start