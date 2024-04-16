International Furniture Fair Salone del Mobile Kicks Off In Milan; Environmentally Friendly Japan Companies Among Exhibitors

Hiromi Kanekita / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Furniture is displayed at the Salone del Mobile.Milano show in Milan on Tuesday.

MILAN — Environmentally conscious Japanese companies are among those displaying their wares at the 62nd Salone del Mobile.Milano, an international furniture fair that kicked off Tuesday in Milan.

About 2,000 companies and designers are participating in the Salone this year, including the Japanese businesses Karimoku Furniture Inc., Maruni Wood Industry Inc., and Ritzwell & Co.

In recent years, these companies have endeavored to create products that are environmentally friendly. They have also caught the public’s eye with well-conceived designs that allow their products to be used for a long time and by using recycled materials.

Salone del Mobile.Milano is part of Milano Design Week. Exhibitions and events featuring designs and art will take place across the Italian city through Sunday.

Visitors to the Salone can examine new furniture, as well as model kitchens and bathrooms.