Musk Says Tesla Will Unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8

Reuters file photo

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.

Tesla will unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on Aug. 8, Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

Musk’s post followed a Reuters report, citing sources, that Tesla has canceled its long-promised inexpensive car, but will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.