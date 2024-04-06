Home>Business>Companies

Musk Says Tesla Will Unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8

Reuters file photo
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.

Reuters

11:49 JST, April 6, 2024

Tesla will unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on Aug. 8, Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

Musk’s post followed a Reuters report, citing sources, that Tesla has canceled its long-promised inexpensive car, but will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING