Musk Says Tesla Will Unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8
11:49 JST, April 6, 2024
Tesla will unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on Aug. 8, Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.
Musk’s post followed a Reuters report, citing sources, that Tesla has canceled its long-promised inexpensive car, but will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
-
BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
-
Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
-
Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
-
Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week