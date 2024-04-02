Imperial Hotel Shopping Facility Closes For Reconstruction; Customers Drawn to High-End Shops for 40 Yearssns

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Store employees bow to visitors at the Imperial Hotel Plaza after the end of business on Sunday evening.

The Imperial Hotel Plaza, a commercial facility of the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, in Chiyoda Ward closed Sunday, bringing an end to its about 40-year history.

The facility was closed ahead of the hotel’s partial reconstruction, which is set to start later this year.

The Imperial Hotel Plaza opened in 1983 on the lower floors of the Imperial Hotel Tower annex connected to the hotel. Many of the tenants were high-end shops, drawing in customers who wanted to buy the latest fashions.

“We played a big role in fashion culture,” said Kazuhiko Yashima, the general manager of the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Inside the Imperial Hotel Plaza in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday

Store employees bowed to visitors at the end of the ceremony, saying, “Thank you very much,” to which the shoppers applauded.

Reconstruction of the Imperial Hotel Tower is set to start this year, with completion scheduled for fiscal 2030. Renovation of the hotel’s main building is planned to begin in fiscal 2031 and end in fiscal 2036.