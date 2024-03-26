New Earphones Shaped Like Chocolate-Covered Mushrooms; Meiji to Sell Just 3,500 Sets Based on Popular Japanese Snack

Courtesy of Meiji Co.

Wireless earphones resembling the Kinoko-no-Yama snack food

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actor Win Morisaki introduces the earphones at Narita Airport on Monday.

Wireless earphones shaped like chocolate-covered mushrooms were set to be released Tuesday, according to an announcement by Meiji Co.

The earphones look like Meiji’s popular Kinoko-no-Yama snack, and were scheduled to go on sale at noon Tuesday through the Makuake crowdfunding website. Only 3,500 sets will be available.

Meiji introduced the earphones as a fictitious product on an official social media account last summer and decided to actually produce them after receiving a positive response.

Users of the earphones, which are priced at \29,800, look like they’ve put mushrooms in their ears. In addition to listening to music, the earphones can also automatically translate users’ speech into 144 languages.

It came to light in February that look-alike products using the trademarks “meiji” and “Kinoko-no-Yama” were being sold online without permission. The company called on consumers not to buy them by mistake.