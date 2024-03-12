Home>Business>Companies

“Monster Hunter: World” Hits 25 Mil. Units Sold, a Capcom Record, on Strong Download Sales in Emerging Markets

Courtesy of Capcom
A screenshot from the game “Monster Hunter: World”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:47 JST, March 12, 2024

Global sales of action game “Monster Hunter: World” have surpassed 25 million units, Capcom Co. said Tuesday, extending the company’s record for a single game’s sales.

The company began selling the title six years ago, and download sales have been strong, especially in emerging markets, it said.

In the Monster Hunter series, players take on powerful monsters together with other players online. The series debuted in 2004. “Monster Hunter: World” was the first in the series to be released simultaneously worldwide in 2018, and its popularity has spread overseas. Total sales for the series have exceeded 97 million units.

