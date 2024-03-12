“Monster Hunter: World” Hits 25 Mil. Units Sold, a Capcom Record, on Strong Download Sales in Emerging Markets
20:47 JST, March 12, 2024
Global sales of action game “Monster Hunter: World” have surpassed 25 million units, Capcom Co. said Tuesday, extending the company’s record for a single game’s sales.
The company began selling the title six years ago, and download sales have been strong, especially in emerging markets, it said.
In the Monster Hunter series, players take on powerful monsters together with other players online. The series debuted in 2004. “Monster Hunter: World” was the first in the series to be released simultaneously worldwide in 2018, and its popularity has spread overseas. Total sales for the series have exceeded 97 million units.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
-
Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
-
Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
-
Mitsubishi Pencil to Buy German Manufacturer of Lamy Pens; Japan Company Seeks to Accelerate Overseas Expansion
-
Japan Drops to 4th Largest Economy Last Year in Terms of Nominal GDP, Unseated by Germany (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected