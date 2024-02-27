Hankyu to Introduce Reserve Seating Car on Kyoto Line from July; Company to Charge Additional ¥500 to Reserve Seats

Courtesy of Hankyu Corp.

An interior image of a PRiVACE car

Hankyu Railway will introduce a seat reservation service from July for limited express trains that run on the Kyoto Line, operator Hankyu Corp. announced Monday.

The “PRiVACE” service will be introduced on limited express, commuter limited express and semi-limited express trains that run between Osaka Umeda and Kyoto Kawaramachi stations. Reservations will cost an additional ¥500 on top of the normal train fare.

Each 8-car limited express train will have one car designated for PRiVACE service. Seats will be arranged in three rows instead of the usual four, allowing for more space and legroom than in a standard car. A retractable table and power outlet will also be provided, and the backrests have a reclining function. A total of 40 seats will be available.

A special space for large luggage has been installed in consideration of travelers from abroad, and an attendant will be on hand in the car. Trains with a PRiVACE car are likely to run two or three times per hour, and reservations can be made through a dedicated website. Passengers on board the train can also pay the charge to move to the reserved car if they are available.