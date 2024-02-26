- Companies
Omron to Cut 2,000 Jobs; 1,000 in Japan; Affected by Chinese Economic Slowdown
21:12 JST, February 26, 2024
Control system manufacturer Omron Corp. will cut approximately 2,000 jobs in Japan and overseas, the company announced Monday. This measure was taken in response to the economic slowdown in China, which is the company’s main market. Omron will cut about 1,000 jobs in Japan, equivalent to 10% of its workforce in the country.
