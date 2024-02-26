Home>Business>Companies
Omron to Cut 2,000 Jobs; 1,000 in Japan; Affected by Chinese Economic Slowdown

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Omron’s logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:12 JST, February 26, 2024

Control system manufacturer Omron Corp. will cut approximately 2,000 jobs in Japan and overseas, the company announced Monday. This measure was taken in response to the economic slowdown in China, which is the company’s main market. Omron will cut about 1,000 jobs in Japan, equivalent to 10% of its workforce in the country.

