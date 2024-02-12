Daihatsu Resumes Production of ProBox, Familia Van in Kyoto Plant; Other Plants to Reopen in Coming Weeks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Employees come to work at Daihatsu Motor Co.’s plant in Oyamazaki, Kyoto Prefecture, on Monday.

Daihatsu Motor Co. resumed production of some vehicle models on Monday at its plant in Oyamazaki, Kyoto Prefecture, after production was halted when revelations surfaced that the automaker had falsified vehicle safety tests.

This is the first time the company has resumed production since it suspended operations at all domestic factories in December. The transport ministry lifted its shipment suspension order on Jan. 19 for five models produced by the company after their safety had been confirmed.

Daihatsu has resumed production of the ProBox subcompact wagon, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., the parent of Daihatsu, and the Familia Van subcompact wagon, which is sold by Mazda Motor Corp. Daihatsu produced a total of about 57,000 units of the two models during the previous business year, accounting for about 6% of its domestic production.

Daihatsu will resume operations at its plant in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, where 10 models are produced, including the popular Mira e:S, on Feb. 26.

However, the company has decided to delay the resumption of production at the plant in Ryuo, Shiga Prefecture, which produces the mainstay Tanto and other models, and the plant at the company’s headquarters in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, which produces the Copen, until March 1.