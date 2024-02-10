Japan’s Daihatsu Reports Measures to Prevent Test Fraud Recurrence

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daihatsu Motor Co. President Soichiro Okudaira, right, submitted a report to Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Daihatsu Motor Co. President Soichiro Okudaira submitted to transport minister Tetsuo Saito on Friday a report on measures to prevent any recurrence of vehicle safety testing fraud at the automaker.

The measures include extending vehicle development periods by 40% and increasing sevenfold by June the number of personnel for safety tests. Also included is the promotion of personnel exchanges among divisions to create an open atmosphere across the company.

“We want to implement recurrence prevention measures firmly and make the company capable of doing its job properly,” Okudaira told the minister.

The Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry had ordered Daihatsu on Jan. 16 to improve its practices under the road transport vehicle law, telling the Toyota Motor Corp. unit to report prevention measures within a month.

Toyota plans to reshuffle Daihatsu’s management, with an announcement expected for next week.

On Friday, Daihatsu officials said that subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co. will resume production of 10 models including the Mira e:S at its plant in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, on Feb. 26 after the ministry confirmed their safety.

The 10 models include three that Daihatsu supplies to Toyota, including the Pixis Epoch.