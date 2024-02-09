- Companies
10 Valves That Workers Were Supposed to Close Were Open at Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Plant, Believed to be Cause of Radioactive Water Leak
13:14 JST, February 9, 2024
Ten manual valves that workers were supposed to close were open on an equipment at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant when contaminated water leaked from a pipe at the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. said Thursday.
About 5.5 tons of contaminated water containing radioactive materials mixed with cleaning water leaked Wednesday when workers were cleaning the equipment. The water is believed to have leaked from the open valves.
No leakage into the sea has been detected, nor any increase in radiation out side the plant, according to the company.
