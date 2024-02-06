Marubeni to Set Up New Company for Private Jet Maintenance; Hangar to Be at Central Japan Intl Airport in Aichi Pref.

Courtesy of Marubeni Corp.

Private jets are seen in a hangar for maintenance at Central Japan International Airport.

Marubeni Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will get into the business of private jet maintenance.

Marubeni Aerospace Corp., a subsidiary of Marubeni, and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., a manufacturer of transportation equipment, will set up a 50-50 joint venture called JAMS by the end of February in Tokyo.

The new company will provide repair and regular maintenance for aircraft from April, and will be based out of a hangar at the Central Japan International Airport, or Centrair, in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture. The hangar will be available 24 hours a day. JAMS will aim to capture demand for maintenance work on private jets, which are mainly used by affluent people such as corporate executives and which have seen increased usage in recent years.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the number of private jet arrivals and departures in Japan was about 21,600 last year, up by more than 20% from 2007.