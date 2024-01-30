Home>Business>Companies
Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda Vows to Lead Reform after Group’s Recent Problems

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda apologizes for Toyota Group companies’ misconduct at the Toyota Group Vision Briefing in Nagoya on Tuesday.

16:07 JST, January 30, 2024

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized for Toyota Group companies’ recent misconduct regarding fraudulent safety and performance tests on Tuesday.

“I deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern the companies have caused,” Toyoda said.

He added, “I’ll lead the group’s reform as a person in charge.”

Toyoda spoke at the Toyota Group Vision Briefing held at the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology in Nagoya.

