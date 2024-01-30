Disused Shinkansen Food Trolleys Up for Sale; Application for Chance to Purchase Ends on Feb. 5

Courtesy of JR Central Retailing Plus Co.

A food trolley that was used onboard trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line

Applications opened for the purchase of 50 food trolleys formerly used onboard trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line. Food cart services ended on the line in October.

It was shortly after the line began operations in 1964 that onboard food sales using trolleys began. Ice cream was among the popular food items sold by the service. As many food stores opened in and around train stations and started selling a wide variety of food and drink, the onboard service ended after almost 60 years. The decision to sell some of the trolleys was due to people saddened by the end of the trolley service asking the operator if they could buy the carts.

According to JR Central Retailing Plus Co., about 350 trolleys were in use on Nozomi and Hikari trains when the food sales ended. The company decided to sell 50 of them to applicants decided by lots. Each trolley is 110 centimeters tall, 33 centimeters wide and 94 centimeters deep and can carry approximately 50 kilograms of goods. The price of a trolley is ¥100,000, which includes shipping. Those who wish to enter the draw should submit an application by Feb. 5 on ticket sales site Livepocket.

“It would be nice if [the purchasers] make use of them at home or elsewhere,” an official of the company said.