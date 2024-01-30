- Companies
Transport Ministry Probes Toyota Industries’ Factory in Connection with Mishandling of Auto Engine Tests
13:29 JST, January 30, 2024
NAGOYA—The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on Tuesday began on-site inspections at a Toyota Industries Corp. facility in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, under the Road Tracking Vehicle Law regarding the automaker’s mishandling of auto engine tests. The ministry will consider administrative discipline on the Toyota group’s company after confirming details.
Six ministry officials entered Toyota Industries’ Hekinan factory on Tuesday morning to check relevant documents and conduct hearings from personnel. Hiroyasu Takagi, Toyota Industries’ executive officer, said, “We’ll receive the inspection thoroughly based on the transport ministry’s guidance.”
