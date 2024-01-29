Toyota Industries President Apologizes for Fraudulent Performance Tests

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Industries Copr. President Koichi Ito speaks at a press conference on Monday in Tokyo.

The president of Toyota Industries Corp. has apologized for fraudulent performance tests conducted on its diesel engines on Monday. President Koichi Ito said in a press conference in Tokyo, “We sincerely apologize to the many people concerned and for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Toyota Industries is a member of the Toyota Motor Corp. group. The fraudulent practice involved three models of diesel engines that Toyota Industries was contracted by Toyota Motor Corp. to develop in part. “The testing process and procedures to be followed were not sufficiently coordinated [among concerned parties],” Ito said. “We will reestablish communication with Toyota, clarify the division of roles and tasks [with Toyota], and work to prevent recurrence.”

Toyota Industries announced March last year that it had engaged in fraudulent practices such as using false data in performance tests of forklift truck engines. This time, a special investigation committee made up of lawyers uncovered irregularities in the testing of diesel engines for vehicles as well. The new findings include the discovery of similar irregularities in another model of forklift engine.