Home>Business>Companies
  • Companies

Toyota Industries Says Engine Data Falsification Expands to Diesel Engines Used in Passenger Cars; Toyota Motor Says Its Hiace, Hilux and Land Cruiser Use Them

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Industries Corp. headquarters is seen in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, in 2010.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:44 JST, January 29, 2024

Toyota Industries Corp., a Toyota group company that had falsified performance data of forklift engines, announced Monday that the scope of fraudulent emission performance data has expanded to diesel engines used in passenger cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said 10 models globally use the diesel engines in question and that it will suspend sales of six models sold in Japan, including Hiace, Hilux and Land Cruiser.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING