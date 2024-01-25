- Companies
2 Banks in Japan’s Tohoku Region Eyeing Merger in FY 2026
13:24 JST, January 25, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Fidea Holdings Co. said Thursday that its two subsidiary banks will consider merging in fiscal 2026 to enhance operations at a time when their earnings power is declining amid ultralow interest rates and falling populations.
The envisaged merger would create the first local bank in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region to operate across a prefectural border.
The two institutions are Shonai Bank, based in the city of Tsuruoka in Yamagata Prefecture, and Hokuto Bank, based in the city of Akita, the capital of the namesake prefecture. Fidea, a financial holding company, has its headquarters in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, also in Tohoku.
Fidea, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, was created in 2009 through the business integration between Shonai Bank and Hokuto Bank. Since then, the group has made streamlining efforts, such as integrating the two banks’ head office functions and back-office operations.
In February 2023, the group completed repayments of public funds injected for recapitalization in the past.
The group expects that the merger will create synergies in areas including a matching service for businesses and support for business turnaround in wide areas in Tohoku, and help reduce costs through the full adoption of the same computer systems and administrative work procedures.
If the Bank of Japan raises interest rates in a shift from its current ultraeasy monetary policy in the future, that would provide commercial banks with an opportunity to expand their profits.
The Fidea group aims to support local industries in Tohoku and help the region’s decarbonization efforts, by expanding its business scale and reinforcing its business foundations.
In 2022, Fidea considered integrating operations with Tohoku Bank, based in Morioka, the capital of Iwate Prefecture, part of Tohoku. But the idea was withdrawn later due to gaps in their management strategies.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
-
OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities