- Companies
Shipment Ban Lifted for Daihatsu’s 5 Models
16:49 JST, January 20, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The transport ministry Friday lifted its shipment suspension order on five models made by Daihatsu Motor Co. as their safety has been confirmed.
It was the first lifting of the order since it was issued in December last year for all vehicle models manufactured by Daihatsu over its cheating on safety tests.
The five models are Daihatsu’s Gran Max Cargo small van, the ProBox subcompact wagon and the Town Ace Van, which are supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., the parent of Daihatsu, and the Familia Van subcompact wagon and the Bongo Van, which are sold by Mazda Motor Corp.
Daihatsu will decide when to resume shipments of the five models.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese automakers developing EV models of pickup trucks for overseas markets
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
Japan Labor Productivity Ranks 30th among OECD Nations; Observers Blame Failure to Invest in Human Resources
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese automakers developing EV models of pickup trucks for overseas markets
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak