Milestone Systems CEO Calls for Responsible Corporate, Govt Efforts for Safe Use of AI

The Japan News

Milestone Systems CEO Thomas Jensen speaks during an interview in Tokyo.

Milestone Systems, a Danish developer of surveillance video management software, will adopt the G7 Code of Conduct for artificial intelligence, which sets forth the responsibilities of AI developers, CEO Thomas Jensen revealed in an interview with The Japan News.

Milestone Systems is one of the first companies in the world to adopt the code of conduct. In the interview, Jensen expressed his belief that both governments and companies should take responsibility for the safe use of AI. Milestone Systems, an independent company owned by the Canon Group subsidiary, is the second largest surveillance video software company in the world.

Jensen said that while the company has long been voluntarily working to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI, for example to avoid racial bias and misuse of its technology, he has been concerned about the lack of regulations and rules implemented by authorities.

Jensen said he appreciates the G7 Code of Conduct for AI. “I think it’s a good foundation [for rule making on AI]. I hope all of the G7 countries together with the EU will step in and become a strong part of utilizing a framework of legislation that can guide the global society.”

He also stressed the importance of certain rules being imposed on AI, saying, “What is important for us is that citizens can trust the systems that we build and sell.”

Under the leadership of then G7 chair Japan, the G7 countries agreed in October on a code of conduct for AI that includes a call for publicly reporting advanced AI systems’ capabilities and limitations in order to ensure sufficient transparency. They also agreed in December on comprehensive international rules on AI, including the code of conduct.

The focus will now be on how each country will follow these agreements and develop its own regulations and guidelines, as well as on how an international system for monitoring the safe use of AI will be established.

EU member states and the European Parliament agreed to their own AI act in December. In the U.S., President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October to ensure the safety of AI, and the U.S. Congress is preparing to enact legislation.

However, there are differences in each country’s stance on AI. Japan plans to establish guidelines for developers in March, but the emphasis tends to be on voluntary efforts by companies for the safe and ethical use of AI.

Jensen pointed out that “history has shown that self-regulation is probably not the right path forward to create public trust because citizen believe that most players will be serving their own interests.” He added: “It’s important that AI companies that understand the technology support the legislative process” and expressed his will to exchange views with the Japanese government as needed.