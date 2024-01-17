Former Cabin Attendant, Currently JAL Senior Executive, Promoted to JAL President

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mitsuko Tottori, who will be promoted to Japan Airlines president, speaks in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines Co. announced Wednesday its Senior Managing Executive Officer Mitsuko Tottori, 59, will be promoted to be its president effective April 1.

Incumbent President Yuji Akasaka, 62, will become chairman with representative authority, while incumbent Chairman Yoshiharu Ueki, 71, will become a director and retire at the general shareholders meeting in June.

Tottori has a background as a flight attendant and has held various senior positions in the Cabin Safety Promotion Department and the Cabin Attendants Division.