Uniqlo Sues Shein Claiming Imitation of Shoulder Bag
15:52 JST, January 17, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — Fast Retailing said on Tuesday its Uniqlo unit filed a lawsuit in Japan against the operators of Shein, claiming the Chinese fashion company copied its round mini shoulder bag.
The petition was filed on Dec. 28 in the Tokyo District Court against Roadget Business Pte, Fashion Choice Pte, and Shein Japan, Fast Retailing said in a statement.
The Japanese company is seeking “immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products and compensation for damages incurred,” it said.
The round mini bag sells for ¥1,500 ($10.27) in Japan, according to Uniqlo’s website.
Fast Retailing, Japan’s biggest clothing seller, has more Uniqlo outlets in China than in its home market.
Online retailer Shein, said to be seeking China’s permission to list in the United States, opened a permanent showroom in Tokyo in late 2022, its first in the world.
A Shein representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
