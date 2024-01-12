Home>Business>Companies
Prices of 30% of McDonald’s Japan Products to Rise from Jan. 24; Big Mac to Be Priced at ¥480

Courtesy of McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan
Big Mac

21:43 JST, January 12, 2024

McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan announced Friday that the company will raise retail prices of about 30% of its products, including their Big Mac and Double Cheeseburger, by ¥10 to ¥30 on Jan. 24.

Big Mac will be priced at ¥480, a ¥30 increase. Double Cheeseburger will be priced at ¥430, while Teriyaki MacBurger will be ¥400. The price increase for both products is ¥30.

This will be the first price increase since January last year, in response to soaring raw material prices and distribution costs.

