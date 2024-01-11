- Companies
TEPCO Begins Nuclear Fuel Debris Removal Preparations at Fukushima Plant
14:23 JST, January 11, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. began removing sediment blocking the insertion slot for a robotic arm at the Unit 2 reactor building at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Wednesday to prepare for future work removing nuclear fuel debris — nuclear fuel that had melted and solidified.
After confirming in this test whether the debris can be removed, TEPCO will decide on the policy and process for future removal operations as soon as the end of January.
