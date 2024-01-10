- Companies
Toyota Likely Top in Global Vehicle Sales
17:34 JST, January 10, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Toyota Motor Corp. is believed to have secured the top spot in global vehicle sales for the fourth straight year in 2023.
German automaker Volkswagen Group said Tuesday that its global vehicle sales rose 12% from the previous year to about 9.24 million units.
The Japanese automaker sold over 10.22 million vehicles globally in the first 11 months of 2023 alone.
Toyota maintained its momentum thanks to brisk sales in North America and an improvement in semiconductor supplies. Toyota alone, excluding its Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. units, also topped Volkswagen.
