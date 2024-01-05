JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JAL and ANA planes are seen at Haneda Airport.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will cancel a total of 390 domestic flights on Saturday and Sunday, due to Tuesday’s crash between a JAL plane and a Japan Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the two companies said Friday.

The number of affected passengers is estimated to be 63,000 for the two airlines, which is likely to have a significant impact on the three-day weekend starting Saturday.

JAL will cancel 100 flights on Saturday and 98 on Sunday, affecting 29,000 passengers. Saturday and Sunday will each have 96 flights canceled by ANA, with an estimated 34,000 people affected.

Of the four runways at Haneda, the one where the collision occurred has been closed, resulting in the cancellation of about 200 flights each day since the incident. ANA began operating extra flights to and from Narita Airport on Friday.