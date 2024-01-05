- Companies
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
20:42 JST, January 5, 2024
Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will cancel a total of 390 domestic flights on Saturday and Sunday, due to Tuesday’s crash between a JAL plane and a Japan Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the two companies said Friday.
The number of affected passengers is estimated to be 63,000 for the two airlines, which is likely to have a significant impact on the three-day weekend starting Saturday.
JAL will cancel 100 flights on Saturday and 98 on Sunday, affecting 29,000 passengers. Saturday and Sunday will each have 96 flights canceled by ANA, with an estimated 34,000 people affected.
Of the four runways at Haneda, the one where the collision occurred has been closed, resulting in the cancellation of about 200 flights each day since the incident. ANA began operating extra flights to and from Narita Airport on Friday.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
-
New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
-
Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
-
Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
-
Smartphones, Tablets Break into Top 5 for Gifts on Children’s Christmas Wishlist
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo