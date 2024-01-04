JAL, ANA Cancel 177 Flights Thursday, Mainly to and from Haneda (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Planes are seen at Haneda Airport.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled 177 flights, many of which are to and from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, on Thursday, following a collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday night.

With Runway C now closed due to the collision and a shortage of planes, about 36,000 people are considered to have been affected.

JAL canceled 82 flights, ANA canceled 95. Skymark Airlines also canceled nine.