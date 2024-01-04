- Companies
JAL, ANA Cancel 177 Flights Thursday, Mainly to and from Haneda (UPDATE 1)
11:18 JST, January 4, 2024 (updated at 19:30 JST, January 4)
Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled 177 flights, many of which are to and from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, on Thursday, following a collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday night.
With Runway C now closed due to the collision and a shortage of planes, about 36,000 people are considered to have been affected.
JAL canceled 82 flights, ANA canceled 95. Skymark Airlines also canceled nine.
