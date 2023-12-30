Jetstar Japan to Cancel At Least 8 Domestic Flights on Saturday; Labor Union Plans Strike Until Jan. 7

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sign announcing flight cancellations is seen near the departure counter at Narita Airport on Friday.

Jetstar Japan, a low-cost carrier (LCC), announced Friday that 17 domestic flights were cancelled that day due to low crew numbers resulting from a labor union strike. The strike is scheduled to continue until Jan. 7, and at least eight domestic flights will be cancelled on Saturday, including the flights between Narita and Kumamoto, affecting approximately 1,400 passengers.

36 union members, the largest number since the strike began on Dec. 22, participated in the strike on Friday. According to the union, 24 members are scheduled to go on strike on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.