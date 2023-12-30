- Companies
Jetstar Japan to Cancel At Least 8 Domestic Flights on Saturday; Labor Union Plans Strike Until Jan. 7
13:41 JST, December 30, 2023
Jetstar Japan, a low-cost carrier (LCC), announced Friday that 17 domestic flights were cancelled that day due to low crew numbers resulting from a labor union strike. The strike is scheduled to continue until Jan. 7, and at least eight domestic flights will be cancelled on Saturday, including the flights between Narita and Kumamoto, affecting approximately 1,400 passengers.
36 union members, the largest number since the strike began on Dec. 22, participated in the strike on Friday. According to the union, 24 members are scheduled to go on strike on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
-
New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
-
Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
-
New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
-
Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic