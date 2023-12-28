Paper Wholesalers to Face Bid-Rigging Fines

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Fair Trade Commission / The Public Prosecutors Office. in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Fair Trade Commission plans to fine paper wholesalers Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co. and NP Trading Co. a total of ¥16 million for rigging bids for contracts with the National Printing Bureau, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Kokusai Pulp, NP Trading and Japan Pulp & Paper Co. are suspected of prearranging winners of competitive tenders for contracts to supply paper for official gazettes to the government-affiliated National Printing Bureau in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Japan Pulp is expected to avert penalties as the company is believed to have voluntarily reported the matter to the FTC.