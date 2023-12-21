- Companies
Toyota to Recall 1 M. Vehicles in U.S.
11:30 JST, December 21, 2023
New York (Jiji Press)—A U.S. unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday that it will recall about 1 million vehicles of the Toyota and high-end Lexus brands in the United States.
It said that the airbag system for the front passenger seat in the recalled vehicles may not function properly, due to a defective sensor causing a short circuit.
Subject to the recall include the 2020-2021 models of the RAV4 SUV and the Corolla sedan.
Sensors in front passenger seats are designed to detect whether there is a passenger and how much the passenger weighs, in order to appropriately inflate airbags in the event of a collision. The sensors may have been improperly manufactured.
The company plans to inform customers with involved vehicles of the recall by mid-February next year.
