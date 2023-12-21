Home>Business>Companies
  • Companies

Toyota to Recall 1 M. Vehicles in U.S.

REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023.

Jiji Press

11:30 JST, December 21, 2023

New York (Jiji Press)—A U.S. unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday that it will recall about 1 million vehicles of the Toyota and high-end Lexus brands in the United States.

It said that the airbag system for the front passenger seat in the recalled vehicles may not function properly, due to a defective sensor causing a short circuit.

Subject to the recall include the 2020-2021 models of the RAV4 SUV and the Corolla sedan.

Sensors in front passenger seats are designed to detect whether there is a passenger and how much the passenger weighs, in order to appropriately inflate airbags in the event of a collision. The sensors may have been improperly manufactured.

The company plans to inform customers with involved vehicles of the recall by mid-February next year.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING