Transport Ministry Begins On-Site Inspection on Daihatsu Motor over Rigged Safety Tests
10:06 JST, December 21, 2023
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry began an on-site inspection of Daihatsu Motor Co.’s headquarters in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday in relation to misconduct in its crash tests.
The ministry will consider administrative action based on the facts found from the inspection.
