Home>Business>Companies
  • Companies

Transport Ministry Begins On-Site Inspection on Daihatsu Motor over Rigged Safety Tests

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Daihatsu Motor Co.’s headquarters building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:06 JST, December 21, 2023

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry began an on-site inspection of Daihatsu Motor Co.’s headquarters in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday in relation to misconduct in its crash tests.

The ministry will consider administrative action based on the facts found from the inspection.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING