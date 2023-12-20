- Companies
Daihatsu President Apologizes for Suspension of Car Shipments Due to Scandal Involving Misconduct In Crash Tests
21:23 JST, December 20, 2023
Daihatsu Motor Co. President Soichiro Okudaira apologized Wednesday for the company suspending shipment of all car models due to a scandal involving misconduct in its crash tests. “We are truly sorry for betraying the trust of our customers,” he said at a press conference in Tokyo.
“Our management is responsible for the issue,” he added. “We take this very seriously, and view it as an issue that shakes the foundations of our company as an automobile manufacturer.”
Hiroki Nakajima, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corp., the parent company of Daihatsu, also attended the press conference. “We at Toyota Motor Corp. offer our heartfelt apologies,” said Nakajima.
