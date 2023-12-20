Kansai Electric Ditches Thermal Plant Project

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The headquarters of The Kansai Electric Power Co. are seen in Osaka in April 2021.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Kansai Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that it has abandoned its plan to construct a thermal power plant in the city of Wakayama.

The company said it is not feasible to go ahead with the project, given the business environment surrounding electricity supply operations.

Kansai Electric had planned to build a 3.7-million-kilowatt thermal power plant powered by liquefied natural gas in Wakayama. It started work on the project in the 1990s, but suspended construction in 2004 due to sluggish demand for electricity.