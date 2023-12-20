- Companies
Kansai Electric Ditches Thermal Plant Project
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Kansai Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that it has abandoned its plan to construct a thermal power plant in the city of Wakayama.
The company said it is not feasible to go ahead with the project, given the business environment surrounding electricity supply operations.
Kansai Electric had planned to build a 3.7-million-kilowatt thermal power plant powered by liquefied natural gas in Wakayama. It started work on the project in the 1990s, but suspended construction in 2004 due to sluggish demand for electricity.
