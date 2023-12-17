- COMPANIES
Tokyo Gas to Acquire U.S. Natural Gas Developer
17:54 JST, December 17, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo Gas Co. said Saturday that it will acquire U.S. natural gas developer Rockcliff Energy II LLC for $2.7 billion, the group’s biggest investment.
Tokyo Gas plans to buy Rockcliff Energy, which develops and produces natural gas in Texas and Louisiana, as early as Dec. 29 via a group company.
The Japanese group engages in natural gas development in the two U.S. states. The acquisition is expected to make the group’s operations there more efficient and help lower its gas production costs.
Gas produced there is expected to be sold in the United States.
“We’ll invest in oversea business that drives profit growth in line with our medium-term business plan,” said Takashi Nakao, a senior official at Tokyo Gas.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
-
Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
-
3 Japan Railway Firms to Introduce System to Pay Fare by Tapping Credit Card at Ticket Gates
-
Suntory’s Hibiki Whiskey Price Planned to Increase by 125％; Demand Higher than Production
-
Energy Challenges / High Electricity Bills Overshadow Digitalization in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)