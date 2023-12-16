Celebrating Shohei Ohtani’s Megadeal with Dodgers, ‘Ohtani Sale’ Is Held at Supermarket Chain in Akita

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Price tags featuring Shohei Ohtani’s No. 17 are seen at a Dodgers supermarket in Akita City on Friday.

AKITA — A local supermarket chain in Akita Prefecture named after the Los Angeles Dodgers is holding a sale to celebrate two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s megadeal with the major league team.

The Dodgers supermarket chain was established in 1981 and was named after the U.S. team after they won the World Series of that same year. The name was chosen by the then-president of the operator, who was a baseball fan.

The sale kicked off on Friday at five supermarkets and a home center in Akita Prefecture, according to the operator. At a Dodgers supermarket in central Akita City, a “two-way bento” meal box serving two main dishes was seen on shelves that day. It sold out around noon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani, wearing his new uniform, poses with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at a press conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ohtani has been given No. 17 for his Dodgers jersey, the same number he wore during his six seasons with the rivalling Los Angeles Angels. Marking the number, the supermarket sold sausages and other small items at ¥170 before tax, while ¥1,700 was offered for packages of rice and other bigger items.

Customers will receive a 5% discount on their total purchases on the last day of the sale.

As Ohtani is a native of Iwate Prefecture, which neighbors Akita, the store manager said, “His joining [the Dodgers] is happy news as he’s from the Tohoku region.”