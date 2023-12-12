- COMPANIES
Electronic Devices Rank 4th in List of Children’s Most-Coveted Christmas Gifts in Japan
21:00 JST, December 12, 2023
Smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices have ranked fourth in a survey on what children ages 3-12 want as Christmas presents.
It was the first time in major toy maker Bandai Co.’s survey, which started in 1995, that an electronic device rather than a toy was ranked among the top-five in the list.
In the survey conducted in November on 600 parents, video game software has been in first place for three consecutive years, followed by game consoles. “Role-play” or “transformation” toys to impersonate anime or other characters were chosen as the No. 3 gift.
Electronic devices moved to fourth from 17th in the previous year’s survey. They are particularly popular among children ages 9 to 12, likely due to the increased use of tablets in elementary schools.
The survey respondents said their average budget is ¥7,718, down ¥243 from last year.
Thirty-two people said their budget was lower than last year, and 34% of respondents said it was because of increased spending due to high prices and others, followed by 21% who cited saving for the future as the reason for the budget cuts.
