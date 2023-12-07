- COMPANIES
Toshiba, Rohm to Collaborate on Power Semiconductors Used in EV, Electrical Appliances
21:48 JST, December 7, 2023
Toshiba Corp. and Kyoto-based semiconductor manufacturer Rohm Co. will cooperate in producing power semiconductors used in electric vehicles, home electrical appliances and industrial machines, it has been learned.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will provide about ¥130 billion in subsidies to help both companies enhance their competitiveness by developing their respective strengths.
According to sources, Toshiba will expand its plant in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, to beef up its production of silicon power semiconductors, which are currently a mainstream product.
Rohm plans to increase its supply of next-generation semiconductors using silicon carbide (SiC) from April 2026 from its plant in Kunitomi, Miyazaki Prefecture, which is now under construction.
The two companies aim to increase their market share while avoiding overlaps in production, with an eye on the possibility of integrating their operations in the future.
Demand for power semiconductors is increasing amid a global trend toward decarbonization.
