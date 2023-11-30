Honda to Invest in Electric Motorcycle Business

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Honda Motor Co. has announced a plan to invest ¥500 billion in electric motorcycle business over the 10 years to 2030.

Honda aims to launch facilities dedicated to electric motorcycle manufacturing, each capable of making one million units per year, possibly in India and the Southeast Asia, according to the plan, released Wednesday.

The company will add 30 electric motorcycle models to its product lineup by 2030, including small and big and off-road versions.

Its global sales target for electric motorcycles for 2030 was raised to four million units from 3.5 million units.

At Honda’s online presentation Wednesday, Senior Managing Executive Officer Katsushi Inoue stressed that 2024 will mark the first year of global sales of its electric motorcycle.

He also said Honda will consider utilizing all-solid-state batteries under development in the medium to long term.