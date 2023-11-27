Sushiro to Open 1st Store in Indonesia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Sushiro logo is seen in Tokyo

JAKARTA (Jiji Press) — Conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro will open an outlet in Jakarta on Monday, its first store in Indonesia.

Indonesia will be the third Southeast Asian nation to have a Sushiro store after Singapore and Thailand, according to the operator of the chain, Food & Life Companies Ltd. Sushiro also has a presence in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Food & Life Companies has decided to open a Sushiro store in Indonesia because of its vast population and the popularity of Japanese food, especially sushi, in the country, company officials said.