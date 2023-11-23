Isuzu Chairman Katayama to Take Helm of JAMA

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Isuzu Motors Ltd. Chairman and CEO Masanori Katayama

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Isuzu Motors Ltd. Chairman and CEO Masanori Katayama will become chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association in January 2024 to replace Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda, the industry group said Wednesday.

Katayama will be the first JAMA chief to be chosen from outside Toyota, Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. since the association was established in 1967.

The JAMA hopes that Katayama, who leads the truck maker, will help the Japanese automobile industry effectively tackle serious shortages of truck drivers.

“I’ll work boldly to resolve problems,” Katayama told a news conference, referring to challenges including carbon reductions in addition to truck driver shortages.

Toyoda is expected to remain as chairman of the Japan Business Federation’s Committee on Mobility after stepping down as JAMA chief. “I’m not leaving the auto industry. I hope I can carry out activities that will invigorate the industry,” he said.