SoftBank’s Fixed-Line Phone Services Disrupted

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—SoftBank Corp. said Saturday that its fixed-line phone services have been disrupted in the eastern half of Japan.

The Japanese telecommunications carrier said it is currently investigating the cause of the trouble.

The disruption, which started around 1:46 p.m. Saturday, has made SoftBank’s “Otoku Line” and “Otoku Hikari” fixed-line phone services unavailable or made it difficult to use these services, according to SoftBank. Some subscribers who tried to make emergency calls were affected.

The services have been restored in the prefectures of Akita, Kanagawa, Saitama and Yamanashi.

“We deeply apologize for causing major trouble to our customers,” the company said in a statement.