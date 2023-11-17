- COMPANIES
Itochu Considers Acquisition of Scandal-plagued Used-car Dealer Bigmotor
14:21 JST, November 17, 2023
Trading house Itochu Corp. is considering the acquisition of scandal-plagued Bigmotor Co., a major used car dealer, it was learned Friday.
Itochu is expected to team up with J-Will Partners, a domestic corporate revitalization fund, and sign an exclusive agreement for the asset valuation necessary for the acquisition.
It is believed Itochu will only acquire the company on condition that Bigmotor’s founding family is not involved in management.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
-
BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
-
Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
-
Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
-
BOJ Set to Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Control Curve
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap