Itochu Considers Acquisition of Scandal-plagued Used-car Dealer Bigmotor

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Bigmotor logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:21 JST, November 17, 2023

Trading house Itochu Corp. is considering the acquisition of scandal-plagued Bigmotor Co., a major used car dealer, it was learned Friday.

Itochu is expected to team up with J-Will Partners, a domestic corporate revitalization fund, and sign an exclusive agreement for the asset valuation necessary for the acquisition.

It is believed Itochu will only acquire the company on condition that Bigmotor’s founding family is not involved in management.

