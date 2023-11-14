- COMPANIES
KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten Mobile Reiterate Opposition to NTT Law Repeal, Say Unfair Competition May Result
20:41 JST, November 14, 2023
KDDI, SoftBank and Rakuten Mobile oppose the repeal of the law regulating the NTT Group, the three telecom companies reiterated Tuesday.
However, if the law were to be merely revised rather than abolished, they would view that positively, they said in a joint press release.
The NTT Group has argued that regulations should be integrated into the Telecommunications Business Law, which sets competition rules for the industry.
But the three countered that regulations under that law alone would be ineffective due to possible regulatory evasion and unfair competition.
The NTT law effectively prohibits the merger of NTT East and West with NTT Docomo, and restricts the range of business that group companies may engage in.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
-
Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
-
Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
-
Rengo Seen Seeking Wage Hike of 5% or More in 2024 Shunto
-
Japan Mobility Show Opens to Public, Aims to Attract 1 Million Visitors
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)