Toyota Exceeds Global Production of 300 Million Cars

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Motor Corp. head office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:01 JST, November 6, 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday that its cumulative global production exceeded 300 million units as of the end of September.

The company passed the milestone 88 years and two months after the company’s predecessor, Toyoda Automatic Loom Works’ Automotive Production Division, shipped the Model G1 truck in 1935.

Figures provided by the company show that 180.52 million units were produced in Japan, and 119.6 million units were manufactured overseas.

