- COMPANIES
Toyota Exceeds Global Production of 300 Million Cars
18:01 JST, November 6, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday that its cumulative global production exceeded 300 million units as of the end of September.
The company passed the milestone 88 years and two months after the company’s predecessor, Toyoda Automatic Loom Works’ Automotive Production Division, shipped the Model G1 truck in 1935.
Figures provided by the company show that 180.52 million units were produced in Japan, and 119.6 million units were manufactured overseas.
