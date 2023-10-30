Toyota Posts Record Global Sales in April-Sept.

AP File Photo

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer in Tokyo.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its parent-only global vehicle sales in April-September rose 9.1 pct from a year before to 5,172,387 units, a record high for a fiscal first half and the first increase in two years, thanks to improved output.

The Japanese automaker’s global vehicle production in the first half of fiscal 2023 climbed 12.8 pct to 5,058,248 units owing to the recovery in demand from the pandemic and improved semiconductor supplies.

It is the first time that Toyota’s global production and global sales have exceeded 5 million units in April-September.

The Toyota group’s global sales, including those by subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., in the six-month period expanded 8.3 pct to 5,596,183 units, also a record high.

By region, Toyota’s parent-only April-September sales surged 33.8 pct in Japan and went up 9.4 pct in North America. Sales dropped in Thailand and Indonesia, reflecting sluggish local economies, while those in India and the Philippines grew. Sales in China and the whole of Asia were almost flat.

In September alone, the Toyota group’s global production and sales both hit record highs for the month.