Japan Mobility Show Opens to Public, Aims to Attract 1 Million Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at cars exhibited at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, opened to the public at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday with the largest number of companies participating to showcase their cutting-edge mobility technologies.

The show, featuring 475 firms, runs through Nov. 5 and organizers aim to attract 1 million visitors.

On the first day, visitors lined up to see electric vehicle prototypes exhibited by companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany’s BMW AG.

At the KidZania section, where children can play different career roles and receive hands-on work experience, many of them looked at the vehicles with excitement as participating companies are offering various programs, with Nissan Motor Co. providing visitors an opportunity to learn how to produce its GT-R luxury sports car, for example.

“The show has been designed to enable visitors to learn about not only EVs from automakers, but also various types of mobility technologies on land, sea and air,” said a 37-year-old company employee who visited from Soka, Saitama Prefecture.