Mitsui O.S.K. to Launch Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship in Dec. 2024

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji cruise ship to be introduced in December 2024

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. will launch a cruise ship outfitted with only suites in December 2024, the company said.

The company aims to use the Mitsui Ocean Fuji ship to attract the wealthy and visitors to Japan in addition to people who want to enjoy their vacation while working remotely. The communications environment has been improved accordingly. A round-the-world cruse is also planned from April 2025.

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji is about 200 meters long and has a capacity of about 460 people. It will be equipped with 230 guest rooms in seven types, all of which are over 28 square meters in size. The ship will have four types of restaurants, a pool and a salon where concerts can be held, according to the company.



Top: A guest room of the Mitsui Ocean Fuji to be introduced in December 2024

Bottom: A deck on the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, a cruise ship to be introduced in December 2024

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group purchased the vessel from an American cruise ship company in March and is renovating it.

The round-the-world cruise will depart from and disembark at Yokohama Port, calling at 24 ports in 16 countries over 100 days.

The cruise ship industry has been struggling with a drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the figure in 2024 is expected to exceed the 2019 pre-pandemic level, according to estimates by an international association for the industry.