Imported EVs Account for 9% of Jan-June Japan Vehicle sales

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A showroom of Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co. is seen in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture

Imported electric vehicles accounted for 9% of all domestic vehicle sales in the first half of this fiscal year, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

The JAIA figures showed total sales of 19,968 EVs for the period, representing a year-on-year rise of 94.5%. Imported EVs are an increasingly familiar sight in Japan, reflecting a rise in the number of different models, and small vehicles better suited to Japanese road conditions.